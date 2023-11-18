Brock Nelson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Nelson against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Brock Nelson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

In five of 16 games this season, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Nelson has a point in six games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Nelson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 16 games played.

The implied probability that Nelson goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Nelson has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 2 9 Points 1 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

