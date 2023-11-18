Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flames - November 18
Brock Nelson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Nelson against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.
Brock Nelson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Islanders vs Flames Game Info
Nelson Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.
- In five of 16 games this season, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Nelson has a point in six games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.
- Nelson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 16 games played.
- The implied probability that Nelson goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.
- Nelson has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Nelson Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|16
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
