The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) after winning four straight home games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Mavericks matchup.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Mavericks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-2.5) 242.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-2) 241 -132 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 118.1 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.2 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +23 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Mavericks have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 123.4 points per game, second in the league, and are allowing 118.7 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The teams average 241.5 points per game combined, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 234.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Bucks and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +425 +175 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

