The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 244.5.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -1.5 244.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games have had a combined total of more than 244.5 points twice this season (over 12 outings).

The average total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 234.3, 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, Milwaukee has won eight out of the 12 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 2 16.7% 118.1 241.5 116.2 234.9 230.3 Mavericks 5 41.7% 123.4 241.5 118.7 234.9 231.2

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread on the road (2-4-0) than it has at home (1-5-0).

The Bucks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Mavericks allow (118.7).

When Milwaukee totals more than 118.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Bucks and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 3-9 3-9 7-5 Mavericks 7-5 1-1 10-2

Bucks vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Bucks Mavericks 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 123.4 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 3-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

