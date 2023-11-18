The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Bucks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Bucks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Mavericks give up (118.7).

Milwaukee is 5-1 when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 116.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 119.8 points per contest.

Milwaukee is surrendering 115.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (117.3).

The Bucks are averaging 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.8, 40.1%).

Bucks Injuries