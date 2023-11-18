Bookmakers have listed player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -111)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 6.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 2.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 4.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.5).

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 41 points Doncic scores per game are 11.5 more than his prop total on Saturday.

His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).

Saturday's assist prop total for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long average.

Doncic averages six made three-pointers, 2.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

