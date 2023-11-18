The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) are scheduled to play on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tim Hardaway Jr. are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game against the Hornets, 130-99, on Friday. Damian Lillard led the way with 27 points, plus five rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 27 5 5 1 0 5 Malik Beasley 20 2 3 0 0 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo 16 8 9 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per contest, making 54.3% of shots from the floor.

Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 34.4% from the floor and 30% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis puts up 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Brook Lopez is posting 13 points, 0.5 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.