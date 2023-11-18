The BYU Cougars (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Morgan State Bears (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

BYU vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
BYU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cougars had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
  • BYU went 12-5 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Bears ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 69th.
  • Last year, the Cougars scored 75.5 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.
  • BYU went 11-8 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Morgan State went 11-3 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 121st.
  • The Bears' 74.9 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up.
  • Morgan State had an 11-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

BYU Home & Away Comparison

  • BYU posted 76.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.
  • The Cougars gave up 66.0 points per game last year at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.2).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, BYU performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Morgan State put up 89.1 points per game last season, 23.9 more than it averaged away (65.2).
  • At home, the Bears allowed 68.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.1.
  • Morgan State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than on the road (35.2%).

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Houston Christian W 110-63 Marriott Center
11/10/2023 San Diego State W 74-65 Marriott Center
11/15/2023 SE Louisiana W 105-48 Marriott Center
11/18/2023 Morgan State - Marriott Center
11/24/2023 Arizona State - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/1/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Cheyney (PA) W 100-52 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
11/12/2023 Penn State-Wilkes Barre W 78-60 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
11/15/2023 @ Fresno State L 87-68 Save Mart Center
11/18/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
11/21/2023 Radford - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena

