The BYU Cougars (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Morgan State Bears (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

BYU vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Bears' opponents made.

BYU went 12-5 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Bears ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 69th.

Last year, the Cougars scored 75.5 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.

BYU went 11-8 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

The Bears' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Morgan State went 11-3 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Bears were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 121st.

The Bears' 74.9 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up.

Morgan State had an 11-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

BYU Home & Away Comparison

BYU posted 76.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.

The Cougars gave up 66.0 points per game last year at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.2).

When it comes to three-point shooting, BYU performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Morgan State put up 89.1 points per game last season, 23.9 more than it averaged away (65.2).

At home, the Bears allowed 68.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.1.

Morgan State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than on the road (35.2%).

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Houston Christian W 110-63 Marriott Center 11/10/2023 San Diego State W 74-65 Marriott Center 11/15/2023 SE Louisiana W 105-48 Marriott Center 11/18/2023 Morgan State - Marriott Center 11/24/2023 Arizona State - Michelob ULTRA Arena 12/1/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule