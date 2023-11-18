How to Watch BYU vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Morgan State Bears (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
BYU vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BYU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
- BYU went 12-5 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Bears ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 69th.
- Last year, the Cougars scored 75.5 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 72.3 the Bears gave up.
- BYU went 11-8 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Morgan State Stats Insights
- The Bears' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Morgan State went 11-3 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Bears were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars finished 121st.
- The Bears' 74.9 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up.
- Morgan State had an 11-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
BYU Home & Away Comparison
- BYU posted 76.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.
- The Cougars gave up 66.0 points per game last year at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.2).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, BYU performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Morgan State put up 89.1 points per game last season, 23.9 more than it averaged away (65.2).
- At home, the Bears allowed 68.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.1.
- Morgan State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than on the road (35.2%).
BYU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 110-63
|Marriott Center
|11/10/2023
|San Diego State
|W 74-65
|Marriott Center
|11/15/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 105-48
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Cheyney (PA)
|W 100-52
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/12/2023
|Penn State-Wilkes Barre
|W 78-60
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/15/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 87-68
|Save Mart Center
|11/18/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/21/2023
|Radford
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
