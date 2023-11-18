The BYU Cougars (3-0) will host the Morgan State Bears (2-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the BYU vs. Morgan State matchup.

BYU vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-31.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-31.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

BYU vs. Morgan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

BYU won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 15 Cougars games went over the point total.

Morgan State covered 10 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

A total of 12 of the Bears' games last year hit the over.

