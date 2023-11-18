Saturday's game between the BYU Cougars (3-0) and Morgan State Bears (2-2) going head to head at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 97-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored BYU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

BYU vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 97, Morgan State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for BYU vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-32.6)

BYU (-32.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

BYU Performance Insights

With 75.5 points scored per game and 69.9 points conceded last year, BYU was 85th in the nation on offense and 169th on defense.

Last season, the Cougars were 69th in college basketball in rebounds (33.6 per game) and 15th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5).

Last season BYU was ranked 62nd in the country in assists with 14.7 per game.

Last year, the Cougars were 92nd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 180th in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.9% from downtown last year, BYU was 165th and 194th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Cougars attempted 40.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 59.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.2% of the Cougars' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.8% were 2-pointers.

Morgan State Performance Insights

Last year Morgan State averaged 74.9 points per game (98th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 72.3 points per contest (245th-ranked).

With 31.4 rebounds per game, the Bears ranked 201st in college basketball. They ceded 32.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 275th in college basketball.

Morgan State put up 15.5 assists per game, which ranked them 29th in the nation.

The Bears struggled in terms of turnovers last season, ranking -1-worst in the country with 15.7 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked best in college basketball with 18.4 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Bears made 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.9% (40th-ranked) from downtown.

Morgan State ceded 6.0 treys per game (38th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 30.9% three-point percentage (35th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Morgan State took 70.7% two-pointers (accounting for 76.1% of the team's buckets) and 29.3% from beyond the arc (23.9%).

