The Morgan State Bears (2-1) will meet the BYU Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

BYU vs. Morgan State Game Information

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

BYU vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

BYU Rank BYU AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 74.9 98th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.6 266th 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.5 29th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 15.7 360th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.