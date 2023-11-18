BYU vs. Morgan State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-1) will meet the BYU Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
BYU vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
BYU Top Players (2022-23)
- Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
BYU vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|15.7
|360th
