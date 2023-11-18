The BYU Cougars (3-0) and the Morgan State Bears (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Marriott Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

BYU vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

BYU vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Cougars were 16-12-0 last season.

Morgan State compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record last year.

BYU vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 75.5 150.4 69.9 142.2 145.3 Morgan State 74.9 150.4 72.3 142.2 145.1

Additional BYU vs Morgan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Cougars scored were only 3.2 more points than the Bears allowed (72.3).

BYU went 8-7 against the spread and 11-8 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

The Bears scored an average of 74.9 points per game last year, 5.0 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed.

Morgan State went 7-4 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

BYU vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 16-12-0 15-13-0 Morgan State 10-15-0 12-13-0

BYU vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Morgan State 12-4 Home Record 10-2 2-7 Away Record 3-12 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

