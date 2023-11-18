The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Atkinson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In seven of 16 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Atkinson has a point in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Atkinson has had an assist twice this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 40 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 2 12 Points 1 8 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.