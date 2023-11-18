Should you bet on Christopher Tanev to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.