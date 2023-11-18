Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Cody Ceci a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Ceci has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Ceci recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
