Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Nashville Predators at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Bedard? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Connor Bedard vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is -7.

Bedard has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 14 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In nine of 14 games this season, Bedard has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bedard has an assist in three of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Bedard goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Bedard Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

