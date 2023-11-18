The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380

Brown stats and insights

  • Brown is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Brown has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 4-1
10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 6-1
10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-3
10/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 8-1

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

