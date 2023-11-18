Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Connor McDavid score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play, McDavid has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|23:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|22:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|20:48
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Away
|L 4-1
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
