The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Connor McDavid score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated two goals and six assists.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 5-2 10/21/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:48 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:01 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.