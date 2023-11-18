The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Connor McDavid score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

  • McDavid has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play, McDavid has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:35 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 5-2
10/21/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:48 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:01 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

