Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to bet on McDavid's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Connor McDavid vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of 13 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McDavid has a point in nine of 13 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

McDavid has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that McDavid goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 2 13 Points 4 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

