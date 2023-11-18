Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 18?
Will Connor Zary find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zary stats and insights
- Zary has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Zary averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.