Will Connor Zary find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

  • Zary has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Zary averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

