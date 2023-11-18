Will Connor Zary find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zary averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

