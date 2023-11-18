Connor Zary Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
The Calgary Flames, with Connor Zary, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Does a bet on Zary intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Connor Zary vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Zary Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Zary has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:19 on the ice per game.
- In three of seven games this season, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In five of seven games this year, Zary has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Zary has an assist in three of seven games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Zary's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Zary has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Zary Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).
