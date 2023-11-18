The Calgary Flames, with Connor Zary, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Does a bet on Zary intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Connor Zary vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Zary has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:19 on the ice per game.

In three of seven games this season, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In five of seven games this year, Zary has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Zary has an assist in three of seven games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zary's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Zary has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zary Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

