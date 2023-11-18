Will Darnell Nurse light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nurse's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:53 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:25 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:46 Away L 7-4

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

