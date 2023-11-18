Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
Will Darnell Nurse light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nurse stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nurse's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:46
|Away
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.