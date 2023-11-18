The Edmonton Oilers, including Darnell Nurse, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Nurse in that upcoming Oilers-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Nurse has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 22:18 on the ice per game.

Nurse has a goal in three games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nurse has a point in five games this season through 15 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of 15 contests this season, Nurse has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

