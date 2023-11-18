Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Mercer available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dawson Mercer vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Mercer has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

In three of 15 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has a point in four games this year through 15 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Mercer has had an assist in one of 15 games this year.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Mercer goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 30 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 11 4 Points 7 3 Goals 3 1 Assists 4

