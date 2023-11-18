Can we count on Derek Ryan finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

  • Ryan is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Ryan has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:08 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:01 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 8:50 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 7-4

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

