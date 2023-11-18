Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 18?
Can we expect Dillon Dube scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:47
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 6-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 6-2
Flames vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
