Can we expect Dillon Dube scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:40 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:40 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:47 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

