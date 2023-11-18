Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Does a bet on Hamilton interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hamilton has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 21:46 on the ice per game.

In five of 15 games this year, Hamilton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hamilton has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 15 games this year, Hamilton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hamilton's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hamilton has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 30 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 11 12 Points 5 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.