Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a bet on Lindholm in the Flames-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Elias Lindholm vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Flames vs Islanders Game Info

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 21:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Lindholm has a goal in three games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Lindholm has a point in six of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 16 games this season, Lindholm has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 11 Points 1 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

