Elias Lindholm Game Preview: Flames vs. Islanders - November 18
Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a bet on Lindholm in the Flames-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Elias Lindholm vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Flames vs Islanders Game Info
|Flames vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Islanders Prediction
|Flames vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Islanders Player Props
Lindholm Season Stats Insights
- Lindholm has averaged 21:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Lindholm has a goal in three games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Lindholm has a point in six of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- In five of 16 games this season, Lindholm has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Lindholm Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|16
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|0
