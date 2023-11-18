Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 18?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Evan Bouchard score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bouchard stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.
- Bouchard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|3
|0
|3
|23:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|26:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|18:18
|Away
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.