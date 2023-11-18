When the Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Evan Bouchard score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Bouchard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 23:54 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:55 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 26:38 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 3 1 2 18:18 Away L 7-4

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

