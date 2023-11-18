The Edmonton Oilers, including Evan Bouchard, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you're considering a bet on Bouchard against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Evan Bouchard vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 22:01 on the ice per game.

In three of 15 games this season, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has a point in 10 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Bouchard has an assist in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

There is a 48.8% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 2 15 Points 0 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

