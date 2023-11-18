Evander Kane will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a bet on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evander Kane vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Kane has scored a goal in five of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kane has a point in eight games this season (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

Kane has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 2 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

