As they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 game against the New York Islanders (5-6-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames (6-8-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Julien Gauthier RW Questionable Illness Matt Martin LW Questionable Upper Body

Flames vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Flames Season Insights

The Flames' 44 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders have 39 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.

New York gives up 3.2 goals per game (51 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

Flames vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-150) Islanders (+125) 6

