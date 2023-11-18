Flames vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 18
As they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 game against the New York Islanders (5-6-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames (6-8-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Julien Gauthier
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Matt Martin
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Flames vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames' 44 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -9.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders have 39 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.
- New York gives up 3.2 goals per game (51 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.
Flames vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|6
