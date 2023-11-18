Having dropped seven straight, the New York Islanders visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on NHL Network and MSGSN2

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Flames vs Islanders Additional Info

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have conceded 53 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The Flames' 44 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Flames have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Lindholm 16 3 8 11 8 12 54.5% Nazem Kadri 16 3 6 9 14 11 50.3% Jonathan Huberdeau 16 3 6 9 11 6 100% Andrew Mangiapane 15 4 5 9 3 3 0% Blake Coleman 16 4 4 8 10 10 37.5%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders allow 3.2 goals per game (51 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Islanders' 39 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 2-4-4 (40.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 23 goals during that time.

Islanders Key Players