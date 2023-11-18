How to Watch the Flames vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Having dropped seven straight, the New York Islanders visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the action on NHL Network and MSGSN2 as the Flames look to defeat the Islanders.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have conceded 53 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Flames' 44 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Flames have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|16
|3
|8
|11
|8
|12
|54.5%
|Nazem Kadri
|16
|3
|6
|9
|14
|11
|50.3%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|16
|3
|6
|9
|11
|6
|100%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|15
|4
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0%
|Blake Coleman
|16
|4
|4
|8
|10
|10
|37.5%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders allow 3.2 goals per game (51 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Islanders' 39 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 2-4-4 (40.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 23 goals during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|16
|6
|8
|14
|10
|6
|-
|Mathew Barzal
|16
|3
|11
|14
|24
|23
|33.3%
|Bo Horvat
|15
|5
|8
|13
|10
|5
|49.5%
|Kyle Palmieri
|16
|3
|6
|9
|6
|3
|50%
|Brock Nelson
|16
|6
|3
|9
|7
|8
|46.7%
