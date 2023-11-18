The Calgary Flames (6-8-2) are the favorites at home against the New York Islanders (5-6-5) on Saturday, November 18. The Flames are -155 on the moneyline to win against the Islanders (+125) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN2.

Flames vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Flames vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Flames vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played eight games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

The Flames are 5-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Islanders have been an underdog eight times, and has no upset wins.

Calgary has been a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

New York has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

Flames Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 2.80 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.80 2.90 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 5-5 5-4-1 6.0 2.30 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.30 2.90 7 28.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 2.80 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.80 2.90 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 5-5 5-4-1 6.0 2.30 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.30 2.90 7 28.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

