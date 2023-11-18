The Calgary Flames (6-8-2) host the New York Islanders (5-6-5, losers of seven in a row) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The matchup on Saturday, November 18 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN2.

The Flames' offense has put up 28 goals over their last 10 outings, while conceding 29 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (12.5%). They are 4-5-1 in those games.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 2-4-4 while scoring 23 goals against 29 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (28.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Flames vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Flames 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-150)

Flames (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Flames vs Islanders Additional Info

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames (6-8-2 overall) have a -2-2 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the three games Calgary has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (good for four points).

In the three games this season the Flames scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Calgary has scored two goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).

The Flames have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 5-1-1 in those games (to record 11 points).

In the five games when Calgary has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 2-2-1 record (five points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Calgary is 4-5-1 (nine points).

The Flames have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-3-1 (five points).

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders (5-6-5 overall) have posted a record of -5-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

New York has earned 10 points (3-0-4) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Islanders registered only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Islanders have scored more than two goals nine times, earning 11 points from those matchups (3-1-5).

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and picked up five points with a record of 2-3-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 26th 2.75 Goals Scored 2.44 30th 19th 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.19 14th 9th 32.3 Shots 30.8 18th 8th 28.9 Shots Allowed 35.1 31st 26th 13.46% Power Play % 22.22% 11th 5th 86.79% Penalty Kill % 67.86% 31st

Flames vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

