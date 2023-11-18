Flames vs. Islanders November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flames vs. Islanders Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Flames (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,MSGSN2
Flames Players to Watch
- Elias Lindholm has been a big player for Calgary this season, collecting 11 points in 16 games.
- Mangiapane has picked up nine points (0.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.
- Jonathan Huberdeau has scored three goals and added six assists in 16 games for Calgary.
- Daniel Vladar (2-1-1) has a 3.9 goals against average and an .858% save percentage (65th in league).
Islanders Players to Watch
- Noah Dobson has totaled six goals (0.4 per game) and put up eight assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 13.3%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 14 total points (0.9 per game).
- Barzal has made a big impact for New York this season with 14 points (three goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Bo Horvat has scored five goals and contributed eight assists for New York, giving him a point total of 13.
- In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a 2-3-1 record this season, with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 186 saves, and has allowed 13 goals (2.2 goals against average).
Flames vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|26th
|2.75
|Goals Scored
|2.44
|30th
|19th
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|14th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|30.8
|18th
|8th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|35.1
|31st
|26th
|13.46%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|11th
|5th
|86.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|67.86%
|31st
