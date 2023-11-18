The Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Flames vs. Islanders Game Information

Flames Players to Watch

Elias Lindholm has been a big player for Calgary this season, collecting 11 points in 16 games.

Mangiapane has picked up nine points (0.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau has scored three goals and added six assists in 16 games for Calgary.

Daniel Vladar (2-1-1) has a 3.9 goals against average and an .858% save percentage (65th in league).

Islanders Players to Watch

Noah Dobson has totaled six goals (0.4 per game) and put up eight assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 13.3%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

Barzal has made a big impact for New York this season with 14 points (three goals and 11 assists).

This season, Bo Horvat has scored five goals and contributed eight assists for New York, giving him a point total of 13.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a 2-3-1 record this season, with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 186 saves, and has allowed 13 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Flames vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 26th 2.75 Goals Scored 2.44 30th 19th 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.19 14th 9th 32.3 Shots 30.8 18th 8th 28.9 Shots Allowed 35.1 31st 26th 13.46% Power Play % 22.22% 11th 5th 86.79% Penalty Kill % 67.86% 31st

