Flames vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders (5-6-5) will aim to halt a seven-game losing streak when they play the Calgary Flames (6-8-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSGSN2.
Flames vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames Betting Insights
- The Flames have won five of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Calgary has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 60.0%.
- Calgary's 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have been an underdog eight times this season, and failed to win any of those games.
- New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Islanders.
- New York has played eight games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Flames vs Islanders Additional Info
Flames vs. Islanders Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|44 (25th)
|Goals
|39 (29th)
|53 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|51 (16th)
|7 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (20th)
|7 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (29th)
Flames Advanced Stats
- Calgary has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-5-1 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Calgary went over five times.
- The average amount of goals in the Flames' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Flames' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Flames offense's 44 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Flames rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (53 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-9) ranks them 24th in the league.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, New York went 5-5-0 against the spread and 2-4-4 straight up.
- New York has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 6.2 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Islanders' 39 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Islanders' 51 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.
