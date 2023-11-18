The New York Islanders (5-6-5) will aim to halt a seven-game losing streak when they play the Calgary Flames (6-8-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSGSN2.

Flames vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-150) Islanders (+125) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Flames Betting Insights

The Flames have won five of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Calgary has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Calgary's 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have been an underdog eight times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Islanders.

New York has played eight games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Flames vs Islanders Additional Info

Flames vs. Islanders Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 44 (25th) Goals 39 (29th) 53 (20th) Goals Allowed 51 (16th) 7 (25th) Power Play Goals 10 (20th) 7 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (29th)

Flames Advanced Stats

Calgary has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-5-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Calgary went over five times.

The average amount of goals in the Flames' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Flames' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Flames offense's 44 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Flames rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (53 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-9) ranks them 24th in the league.

Islanders Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, New York went 5-5-0 against the spread and 2-4-4 straight up.

New York has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 6.2 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Islanders' 39 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Islanders' 51 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.

