Top Player Prop Bets for Flames vs. Islanders on November 18, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Elias Lindholm, Mathew Barzal and others on the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Flames vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Flames vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Lindholm has been vital to Calgary this season, with 11 points in 16 games.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Nazem Kadri has nine points (0.6 per game), scoring three goals and adding six assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|8
Jonathan Huberdeau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Jonathan Huberdeau has nine total points for Calgary, with three goals and six assists.
Huberdeau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Barzal's 14 points are important for New York. He has recorded three goals and 11 assists in 16 games.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Noah Dobson has racked up 14 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and eight assists.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
