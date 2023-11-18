You can see player prop bet odds for Elias Lindholm, Mathew Barzal and others on the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Flames vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Lindholm has been vital to Calgary this season, with 11 points in 16 games.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 2 3 2 at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 0 0 7 vs. Predators Nov. 7 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Nazem Kadri has nine points (0.6 per game), scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Nov. 14 1 0 1 4 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 7 1 1 2 8

Jonathan Huberdeau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Jonathan Huberdeau has nine total points for Calgary, with three goals and six assists.

Huberdeau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 1 2 3 at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 7 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Barzal's 14 points are important for New York. He has recorded three goals and 11 assists in 16 games.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 16 0 2 2 1 at Canucks Nov. 15 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Nov. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Noah Dobson has racked up 14 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and eight assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 16 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 15 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.