The George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) welcome in the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

George Washington Stats Insights

The Revolutionaries shot 47% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

In games George Washington shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 15-7 overall.

The Revolutionaries were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 101st.

Last year, the 76.3 points per game the Revolutionaries averaged were 9.3 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67).

When George Washington put up more than 67 points last season, it went 16-8.

New Hampshire Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 39.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 44.6% the Revolutionaries' opponents shot last season.

New Hampshire went 8-1 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Revolutionaries finished 246th.

The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were 10.3 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.

New Hampshire went 14-9 last season when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, George Washington scored 0.9 more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (76.7).

In 2022-23, the Revolutionaries surrendered 74 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 79.8.

At home, George Washington made 0.6 more threes per game (7.7) than in road games (7.1). It owned an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.8%).

New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison

At home, New Hampshire scored 73.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 59.3.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.2.

Beyond the arc, New Hampshire made fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Stonehill W 89-44 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/11/2023 William & Mary W 95-89 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/14/2023 Hofstra W 71-60 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/18/2023 New Hampshire - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 11/24/2023 Ohio - Baha Mar Convention Center 12/1/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule