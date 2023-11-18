The George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) welcome in the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington Stats Insights

  • The Revolutionaries shot 47% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • In games George Washington shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 15-7 overall.
  • The Revolutionaries were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 101st.
  • Last year, the 76.3 points per game the Revolutionaries averaged were 9.3 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67).
  • When George Washington put up more than 67 points last season, it went 16-8.

New Hampshire Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 39.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 44.6% the Revolutionaries' opponents shot last season.
  • New Hampshire went 8-1 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Revolutionaries finished 246th.
  • The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were 10.3 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.
  • New Hampshire went 14-9 last season when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, George Washington scored 0.9 more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (76.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Revolutionaries surrendered 74 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 79.8.
  • At home, George Washington made 0.6 more threes per game (7.7) than in road games (7.1). It owned an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.8%).

New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, New Hampshire scored 73.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 59.3.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.2.
  • Beyond the arc, New Hampshire made fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Stonehill W 89-44 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/11/2023 William & Mary W 95-89 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Hofstra W 71-60 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/18/2023 New Hampshire - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/24/2023 Ohio - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Syracuse L 83-72 JMA Wireless Dome
11/8/2023 Curry W 115-38 Lundholm Gymnasium
11/14/2023 Brown W 82-64 Lundholm Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/21/2023 Marist - Lundholm Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

