How to Watch George Washington vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) welcome in the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
George Washington Stats Insights
- The Revolutionaries shot 47% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- In games George Washington shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 15-7 overall.
- The Revolutionaries were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 101st.
- Last year, the 76.3 points per game the Revolutionaries averaged were 9.3 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67).
- When George Washington put up more than 67 points last season, it went 16-8.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
New Hampshire Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 39.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 44.6% the Revolutionaries' opponents shot last season.
- New Hampshire went 8-1 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Revolutionaries finished 246th.
- The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were 10.3 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.
- New Hampshire went 14-9 last season when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
George Washington Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, George Washington scored 0.9 more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (76.7).
- In 2022-23, the Revolutionaries surrendered 74 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 79.8.
- At home, George Washington made 0.6 more threes per game (7.7) than in road games (7.1). It owned an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.8%).
New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison
- At home, New Hampshire scored 73.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 59.3.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.2.
- Beyond the arc, New Hampshire made fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (37.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Stonehill
|W 89-44
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/11/2023
|William & Mary
|W 95-89
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Hofstra
|W 71-60
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 83-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/8/2023
|Curry
|W 115-38
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|Brown
|W 82-64
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|Marist
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.