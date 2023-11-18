The George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Washington vs. New Hampshire matchup.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline New Hampshire Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Washington (-10.5) 150.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends (2022-23)

George Washington put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 18 Revolutionaries games hit the over.

New Hampshire covered 12 times in 24 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 11 of the Wildcats' games last season went over the point total.

