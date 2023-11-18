Saturday's game that pits the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) versus the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-66 in favor of George Washington, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 84, New Hampshire 66

Spread & Total Prediction for George Washington vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-18.2)

George Washington (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

George Washington Performance Insights

Last season, George Washington was 67th in the nation on offense (76.3 points scored per game) and 23rd-worst defensively (76.7 points allowed).

On the boards, the Revolutionaries were 117th in the country in rebounds (32.6 per game) last year. They were 257th in rebounds allowed (32.2 per game).

Last season George Washington was ranked 204th in the country in assists with 12.7 per game.

Last year, the Revolutionaries were 219th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and 291st in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Defensively, George Washington was 328th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.6 last season. It was 256th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.9%.

Last year, George Washington attempted 61.6% of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of George Washington's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

New Hampshire Performance Insights

With 66.4 points per game on offense, New Hampshire ranked 314th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 67.0 points per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Last year the Wildcats pulled down 33.0 rebounds per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.1 rebounds per contest (302nd-ranked).

New Hampshire ranked 289th in the nation with 11.7 dimes per contest.

The Wildcats forced 10.5 turnovers per game last year (304th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed just 9.4 turnovers per game (11th-best).

The Wildcats sank 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 34.2% three-point percentage (174th-ranked).

With 5.9 treys conceded per game, New Hampshire ranked 28th in the country. It gave up a 31.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 40th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by New Hampshire last season, 58.5% of them were two-pointers (64.4% of the team's made baskets) and 41.5% were three-pointers (35.6%).

