The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) will play the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Information

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)

Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 67th 76.3 Points Scored 66.4 314th 336th 76.7 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 117th 32.6 Rebounds 33.0 101st 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.3 74th 204th 12.7 Assists 11.7 289th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 9.4 11th

