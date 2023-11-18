The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) will play the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
67th 76.3 Points Scored 66.4 314th
336th 76.7 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
117th 32.6 Rebounds 33.0 101st
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
219th 7.0 3pt Made 8.3 74th
204th 12.7 Assists 11.7 289th
200th 12.0 Turnovers 9.4 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.