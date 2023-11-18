George Washington vs. New Hampshire November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) will play the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
George Washington vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
George Washington vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|67th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|336th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
