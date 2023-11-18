The George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) meet at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Washington vs New Hampshire Betting Records & Stats

The Revolutionaries beat the spread 14 times in 32 games last season.

New Hampshire put together a 12-12-0 ATS record last season.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 76.3 142.7 76.7 143.7 145.0 New Hampshire 66.4 142.7 67.0 143.7 135.7

Additional George Washington vs New Hampshire Insights & Trends

Last year, the Revolutionaries recorded 9.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Wildcats allowed (67.0).

George Washington went 14-7 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

The Wildcats averaged 10.3 fewer points per game last year (66.4) than the Revolutionaries allowed (76.7).

New Hampshire put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76.7 points.

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 14-14-0 18-10-0 New Hampshire 12-12-0 11-13-0

George Washington vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington New Hampshire 11-6 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

