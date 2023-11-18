The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX
Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
  • Georgetown went 4-12 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hoyas finished 101st.
  • Last year, the 69.5 points per game the Hoyas recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Mountaineers gave up (67.0).
  • Georgetown went 7-13 last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.
  • Mount St. Mary's went 5-1 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hoyas finished 96th.
  • The Mountaineers' 63.7 points per game last year were 14.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas allowed to opponents.
  • When Mount St. Mary's allowed fewer than 69.5 points last season, it went 10-9.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).
  • When playing at home, the Hoyas ceded 5.8 fewer points per game (76.0) than in road games (81.8).
  • Georgetown sunk 6.2 treys per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Mount St. Mary's scored 61.6 points per game last season, 4.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 7.9 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than away (70.8).
  • Mount St. Mary's made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.3%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Le Moyne W 94-57 Capital One Arena
11/11/2023 Holy Cross L 68-67 Capital One Arena
11/15/2023 @ Rutgers L 71-60 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Capital One Arena
11/19/2023 American - Capital One Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State - Capital One Arena

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Maryland L 68-53 Xfinity Center
11/11/2023 Coppin State W 74-60 Knott Arena
11/18/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
11/22/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
11/25/2023 Howard - Knott Arena

