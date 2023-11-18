How to Watch Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports.
Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- Georgetown went 4-12 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Mountaineers ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hoyas finished 101st.
- Last year, the 69.5 points per game the Hoyas recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Mountaineers gave up (67.0).
- Georgetown went 7-13 last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.
- Mount St. Mary's went 5-1 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hoyas finished 96th.
- The Mountaineers' 63.7 points per game last year were 14.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas allowed to opponents.
- When Mount St. Mary's allowed fewer than 69.5 points last season, it went 10-9.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison
- Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).
- When playing at home, the Hoyas ceded 5.8 fewer points per game (76.0) than in road games (81.8).
- Georgetown sunk 6.2 treys per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison
- At home Mount St. Mary's scored 61.6 points per game last season, 4.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 7.9 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than away (70.8).
- Mount St. Mary's made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.3%).
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 94-57
|Capital One Arena
|11/11/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 68-67
|Capital One Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 71-60
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Capital One Arena
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 68-53
|Xfinity Center
|11/11/2023
|Coppin State
|W 74-60
|Knott Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/25/2023
|Howard
|-
|Knott Arena
