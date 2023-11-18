The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas shot 42.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

Georgetown went 4-12 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Mountaineers ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hoyas finished 101st.

Last year, the 69.5 points per game the Hoyas recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Mountaineers gave up (67.0).

Georgetown went 7-13 last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.

Mount St. Mary's went 5-1 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hoyas finished 96th.

The Mountaineers' 63.7 points per game last year were 14.4 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas allowed to opponents.

When Mount St. Mary's allowed fewer than 69.5 points last season, it went 10-9.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).

When playing at home, the Hoyas ceded 5.8 fewer points per game (76.0) than in road games (81.8).

Georgetown sunk 6.2 treys per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

At home Mount St. Mary's scored 61.6 points per game last season, 4.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 7.9 fewer points per game at home (62.9) than away (70.8).

Mount St. Mary's made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.3%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Le Moyne W 94-57 Capital One Arena 11/11/2023 Holy Cross L 68-67 Capital One Arena 11/15/2023 @ Rutgers L 71-60 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Capital One Arena 11/19/2023 American - Capital One Arena 11/25/2023 Jackson State - Capital One Arena

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule