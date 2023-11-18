The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup in this article.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgetown covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

The Hoyas and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

Mount St. Mary's went 10-14-0 ATS last season.

In Mountaineers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgetown is 82nd in college basketball. It is far below that, 329th, according to computer rankings.

Georgetown has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.