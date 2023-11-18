Saturday's game between the Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) going head to head at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgetown, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 18.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 71, Mount St. Mary's 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-8.5)

Georgetown (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 133.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown Performance Insights

Last year, Georgetown was 231st in the nation on offense (69.5 points scored per game) and 10th-worst on defense (78.1 points conceded).

Last year, the Hoyas were 101st in the nation in rebounds (33.0 per game) and 332nd in rebounds allowed (34.0).

Last season Georgetown was ranked 274th in the nation in assists with 11.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hoyas were 324th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.8) last year. They were 24th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.9%.

Defensively, Georgetown was worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.6 last year. And it was worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.9%.

The Hoyas attempted 31% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 69% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.6% of the Hoyas' baskets were 3-pointers, and 77.4% were 2-pointers.

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

Mount St. Mary's put up just 63.7 points per game (17th-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better on defense, where it gave up 67.0 points per game (82nd-ranked).

The Mountaineers ranked 270th in college basketball with 30.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Mount St. Mary's ranked 230th in college basketball with 12.4 dimes per contest.

The Mountaineers committed 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

Last year the Mountaineers made 6.7 treys per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.4% (102nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Mount St. Mary's allowed 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Mount St. Mary's took 65.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71.5% of the team's buckets) and 34.2% threes (28.5%).

