Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports.
Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
