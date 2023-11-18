The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 231st 69.5 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 349th 78.1 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 101st 33.0 Rebounds 30.1 270th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.7 256th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.4 230th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

