The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports. There is no line set for the game.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Georgetown vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Records & Stats

The Hoyas had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Mount St. Mary's won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 69.5 133.2 78.1 145.1 147.6 Mount St. Mary's 63.7 133.2 67.0 145.1 131.2

Additional Georgetown vs Mount St. Mary's Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.5 points per game the Hoyas put up were only 2.5 more points than the Mountaineers allowed (67.0).

Georgetown had an 8-9 record against the spread and a 7-13 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.0 points.

The Mountaineers put up 14.4 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Hoyas gave up (78.1).

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 12-16-0 15-13-0 Mount St. Mary's 10-14-0 13-11-0

Georgetown vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown Mount St. Mary's 5-12 Home Record 5-9 1-11 Away Record 6-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.6 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

