Can we count on Hudson Fasching lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders clash with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 8:50 Away W 3-0 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-4 OT 10/17/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 1-0 10/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

NHL Network and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

