Can we count on Hudson Fasching lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders clash with the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fasching stats and insights

  • Fasching is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • Fasching has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 53 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 8:50 Away W 3-0
10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-4 OT
10/17/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 1-0
10/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.