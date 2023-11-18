Should you bet on James Hamblin to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

Hamblin is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

