Should you bet on James Hamblin to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hamblin stats and insights

  • Hamblin is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Hamblin has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 61 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.