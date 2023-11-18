Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Pageau has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 53 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:53 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:43 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSGSN2

